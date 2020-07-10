Thousands in suburbs without power after storms roll through Chicago area

ELGIN, Ill. – Thousands in the suburbs are without power after a line of storms rolled through the Chicago area late Thursday.

Over 9,000 people are without power as of Friday morning, according to ComEd.

A power line caught on fire near Lovell and Brook in Elgin. Dispatchers said they received around 400 calls for service from Thursday night.

Storms rolled through after several dry days with highs in the 90s. Rain will move away from the area to make way for some sunshine by this afternoon.

