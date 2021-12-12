Thousands gather in Des Plaines for annual pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Thousands of people flocked to Des Plaines Sunday to partake in the festivities and pilgrimages to the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Thousands of Catholics make the pilgrimage to the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe each year. The faithful believe December 12 is the day Mary appeared to Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531.

The missionary image of Our lady of Guadalupe was brought from Mexico back in 1986 for permanent display on the grounds of Maryville Academy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, church officials canceled last year’s celebration.

Ron Tapia told WGN News he’s happy to be back.

“I’m here. I’m blessed,” Tapia said. “I pray every day she blesses us and everybody in the world.”