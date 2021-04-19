Dear Tom,

This past snow season produced a lot of snow in a very short time. How does it stack up?

Thanks,

Roberta K.

Libertyville

Dear Roberta,

Chicago’s 2020-21 snow season was practically a no-show with just 5.8 inches on the books through January 24. However, in less than a month, from January 25-February 21, the city was snow-blitzed, receiving 38.4 inches. Since then, snowfall has again become meager, with only an additional 4.6 inches to date. Though measurable snow could fall on Tuesday, the season’s total of 48.8 inches through Monday, April 19th stands as the city’s 32nd snowiest of 137 snow seasons dating back to the winter of 1884-85. The city’s snowiest winter was in 1978-79 when 89.7 inches fell, while the least snowy occurred exactly a century ago with just 9.8 inches in the 1920-21 snow season.