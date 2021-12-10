This central Illinois city is ranked one of the most dangerous in America

ST. LOUIS — A central Illinois city has been ranked one of the most dangerous in the country and the second most dangerous in the Midwest, that’s according to a new study by 24/7 Wall St.

Danville is east of Champaign near the Indiana border. The study found it was the 6th most dangerous metro area in the country in 2020 and the most dangerous metro area in the state.

There were 785 violent crimes reported in the metro area in 2020, or 1,050 for every 100,000 people. There also were 13 homicides in Danville in 2020, a murder rate of 17.4 per 100,000. That is more than double the national average of 6.5 per 100,000.

The study looked at the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report and it found that the Memphis metro is the most dangerous city in the United States.

Chicago didn’t make the list but there was limited data available in the 2020 Uniform Crime Reports for areas in Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Alabama.

Danville, IL (6th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 1,050 per 100,000 people (785 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +12.3% Homicide rate: 17.4 per 100,000 people (13 total homicides) Poverty rate: 16.5%



Rockford, IL (17th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 771 per 100,000 people (2,566 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +21.5% Homicide rate: 10.8 per 100,000 people (36 total homicides) Poverty rate: 16.1%



Springfield, IL (28th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 667 per 100,000 people (1,369 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +14.1% Homicide rate: 5.8 per 100,000 people (12 total homicides) Poverty rate: 12.2%



You can see the full report on 24/7 Wall St.