Third Cook County Jail inmate dies from COVID-19

A third person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 while an inmate at Cook County Jail has died, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Nicholas Lee died of cardiac arrest April 12 at Stroger Hospital.

A total of 306 detainees have tested positive so far, including 20 who are being monitored at local hospitals and 32 who have been moved to a recovery facility, the sheriff said.

The family of Jefferey Pendleton, the first detainee from the jail who died of COVID-19, filed a lawsuit against the county and Sheriff Tom Dart over how he was treated in the hospital.

Inmates at the Cook County Jail have put up signs in their windows asking for help as COVID-19 cases continue to mount. Staff said any detainee who is showing symptoms is immediately removed from where they’re housed and taken to receive medical attention.