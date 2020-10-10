Thing-O-Rama fair comes to Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — In Humboldt Park, the nice autumn weather set the perfect scene for Thing-O-Rama.

“It’s a sale of art things, made things, found things, used things, anything it’s bringing out vendors who don’t normally get to be at fairs like this,” Ashley Trumbo, Thing-O-Rama organizer, said.

Last year, Trumbo came up with the first ever Thing-O-Rama, a place for those with a creative eye to come together.

This year, it’s outside, safer during a pandemic, but still full of things — vintage clothes, flowers, even wooden spatulas made out of scraps.

Thing-O-Rama’s April opening at the Cultural Center was delayed because of COVID-19 but it’s still selling its wares online and in person this weekend.

“Everything here is made locally and right now, because a generous grant we can give 100% of the sales directly back to artists,” Stella Brown from the Buddy Store, said.

Artists whose things are both curious and creative.

An easier way to spend a few minutes outside in fair weather for a fair unlike most in the city. For more information about Thing-O-Rama visit their Instagram page.