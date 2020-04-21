These graphs and maps track the latest coronavirus data for Illinois and Chicago

Looking for just the facts about the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19 in Chicago and across Illinois? Wondering if the state is “bending the curve” yet?

These maps and graphs pull in the latest data from the State of Illinois on a daily basis (or whenever they make it available). Here’s what we know:

Statewide spread

Information on the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related deaths is reported to the State of Illinois by testing centers, area hospitals and healthcare providers, and then released on a daily basis. Recently, the state began including demographic data about patients as well.

It should be noted that there is likely a significant number of people who had COVID-19 or are currently infected, but were never officially diagnosed because they recovered on their own. Those individuals are not reflected in these numbers:

When are we “bending the curve?”

The goal of social distancing measures is to decrease the number of new infections reported on a daily basis, and thus keep healthcare providers like hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients in need of care.

So when the number of new cases each day begins to level off or drop — even as an increasing number of people are tested — the curve is flattening.

Citywide Spread

Statistics from State of Illinois also reflect the spread of the virus in Chicago, with the same caveat that many people have not been tested and recovered at home. Still, a large portion of the state’s confirmed cases have been found in Chicago.

Demographic data also shows the virus’ impact on people of different ages, ethnicities and medical histories. In Chicago, African Americans have been disproportionately affected in both the number of infections and deaths.

Additionally, older individuals and people with underlying health conditions make up the majority of coronavirus-related deaths.

Data shows how African-Americans, which made up about 32 percent of Chicago’s population as of 2010, represent a disproportionate amount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths in the city.

African Americans are not more susceptible to this virus than other groups. They are being infected at a greater rate, and due to high levels of co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension and lung disease, they are dying at a greater rate.

Data in Chicago mirrors statistics from around the world in showing that the number of cases of COVID-19 are spread relatively evenly among different age groups, but the virus is particularly deadly among older individuals.

The vast majority of those who ultimately die from COVID-19 usually have at least one underlying chronic condition, such as diabetes, hypertension, or lung disease.

Hospital Resources

One of the main concerns of health officials is a spike in patients at area hospitals, especially in intensive care units, as the coronavirus spreads. This is the main reason officials are encouraging people to stay at home to “flatten the curve.”

Here is the latest data from health officials on available health resources in Illinois.

COVID-19 Across the U.S.