These Chicagoland restaurants are now offering carryout options

CHICAGO — With a ban on dining inside restaurants in effect until March 30 across Illinois, local eateries are getting creative so they can continue to serve customers and support their business.

Below you can find a list of a few places that are getting creative in the age of COVID-19, courtesy of our editors and our friends on social media.

Many others are also offering delivery or pickup through popular food apps, or you could always call your favorite local spots to see what their plans are. Dining at a Distance also has a very comprehensive listing of delivery and pickup options in Chicago.

CHICAGO

SUBURBS

  • Avanzare (Lombard) – Now offering pickup, including curbside
  • The Clubhouse (Oak Brook) – Now offering pickup and delivery options
  • Del Barrio Mezcaleria (Geneva) – Now offering curbside pickup and delivery
  • Donati’s Pizza (Lake Bluff) – Is partnering with other local restaurants that have been forced to close and is also delivering their food
  • Fox’s Pizza and Irish Pub (Orland Park, Mokena) : Limited menu of curbside pickup, carryout and delivery now available
  • Frankie’s Ristorante (Tinley Park): Limited hot item menu available for pickup and local delivery
  • Howard Street Inn (Niles): Now offering free delivery
  • Hungry Mule (Lake Zurich): Delivery and online ordering now available
  • Louisa’s Pizza and Pasta (Crestwood): Now offering delivery and curbside pickup
  • Papa Joe’s (Orland Park, Lockport) – Offering take-out and delivery through online menu
  • QP Greek Food with a Kick (Hoffman Estates) – Offering drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery
  • Riccardo’s Ristorante (Schaumburg): Now offering curbside pickup and delivery
  • Steve Buresh’s Cheesecake Store & Sandwich Shop (Plainfield): Pickup available through their app
  • Thassos Greek Restaurant (Palos Hills): Now offering no-contact pickup and delivery

