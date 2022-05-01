SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — Therapy dogs and small horses from Soul Harbour Ranch were taken for a walk through nature in South Barrington.

All of the therapy animals are registered with the National Registry Pet Partners. Soul Harbour has 20 percent of the nation’s pet partner miniature horses.

Soul Harbour Ranch is run by an all-volunteer team that’s looking for more people to join the team. The therapy animals will be taking a walk on the first Sunday of every month.

