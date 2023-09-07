NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Three new indoor pickleball facilities are coming to the suburbs.

The Picklr, headquartered in Utah, announced Thursday a major expansion into 11 states — including Illinois.

The three new locations will be built in Naperville, Mundelein and Villa Park. The Mundelein location is expected to open in mid-November.

The Picklr says locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments and clinics.

Pickleball has exploded in popularity across the country recently.

It’s unknown when the Naperville and Villa Park locations will open.