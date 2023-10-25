CHICAGO — A drunk driver reportedly struck and killed an Edgewater man who was riding his bike to work Monday morning.

Don Heggeman, 59, of Edgewater, was killed riding his bike home from work around 8 p.m. on Monday. He was a studio manager and administrative assistant at Northeastern University.

The Chicago Police Department say Heggeman was riding northbound in the bike lane on the 5100 block of North Damen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood when he was hit. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he later died.

According to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, witnesses saw the female driver leave the scene in her Volvo, and flagged officers, who pulled the woman over. She had a blood alcohol level of .20.

Bike Lane Uprising reports three cyclists have been killed in three week in the Chicago area, including a 16-year-old boy in Portage Park and a 52-year-old man in Melrose Park. The organization said the area of Damen where Heggeman was killed has seen several cyclist deaths over the years.

Those in the cyclist community say they would like to see more protected bike lanes in the city, and enforcement for vehicles that park and block bike lanes.