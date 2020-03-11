The latest Chicago area closures due to novel coronavirus and COVID-19, from schools to festivals

A modern day miracle occurs each year as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebration when the Chicago River turns an incredible shade of Irish green. For over 40 years, the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers turn the Chicago River green for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebration. Most people do not know that this is a privately funded operation, which gets more expensive each year. (Getty Images)

MAJOR EVENTS

St. Patrick’s Day: Official St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities have been postponed in Chicago

Some Polling Places: Ahead of Election Day, 25 polling places have been moved in Chicago because they were inside senior centers or nursing homes

SCHOOLS

Dundee-Crown High School (Kane County District 300) – Closed 3/12 – /3/13

Perry Elementary School (Kane County District 300) – Closed 3/12-3/13

Bernard Zell School (Chicago/Lakeview) – Closed 3/10

Lombard District 44 (Lombard) – Closed 3/11

Resurrection College Prep High School (Chicago/Norwood Park) – Closed 3/10-11

Vaughn Occupational High School (Chicago/Portage Park) – Closed 3/9-18

Loyola Academy (Wilmette) – Reopened 3/11

CONFERENCES AND FESTIVALS

The following conferences scheduled to be in the Chicago area have all been canceled:

Ace Hardware, March 11-14 (More)

American College of Cardiology, March 28-30 (More)

International Housewares / Inspired Home Show, March 14-17 (More)

Oracle OpenWorld (More)

OTHER EVENTS

The Illinois Senate canceled all sessions March 18-20 in response to COVID-19