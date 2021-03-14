The Bulls’ new lineup works wonders in a win over the Raptors

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 14: Patrick Williams #9 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors on March 14, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Many have credited the Bulls’ ability to overachieve a little bit during the 2020-2021 season to the impact that new head coach Billy Donovan has had on the group.

He’s brought a fresh perspective to a roster that consists of mostly the same players that won just 22 games during a pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 campaign. The veteran coach has been able to get more out of the group to a point that they remain in contention for one of the last playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

But Donovan’s masterpiece to this moment might have been what he did on Sunday with his starting lineup. Struggling Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White were takne out while Thaddeus Young along with Tomas Satoransky were put in against the Raptors on Sunday.

Not only did the move work, but the team pulled off something they haven’t in a half-century.

Final Numbers 📈



Pat: 23p/6r/4a/1s/1b

Zach: 15p/6r/3a/1b

Lauri: 13p/7r/1a/1s/1b

Coby: 13p/4r/5a/1b

WCJ: 12p/11r/1a/1s/1b

OPJ: 11p/7r/3a/1s

Zel: 11p/5r/2a/1s

Thad: 10p/7r/7a

Sato: 10p/6r/7a/1s/2b — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 15, 2021

In a 118-95 win over Toronto, the new lineup arrangement produced the most balanced game for the team all year, with nine players getting in double-digits in points. That hasn’t happened since 1971, with rookie starter Patrick Williams leading the way with 23 points.

Zach LaVine had 15 with Lauri Markkanen and demoted starrter White each getting 13 points on the night. Carter Jr. finally scored double-digits in points in March, getting 12 along with a team-high 11 rebounds. Otto Porter Jr and and Denzel Valentine had 11 points with Young along with Satoransky getting ten points & seven assists each.

The Bulls had 35 assists on the night and the teamwork helped the Bulls to their first win over the Raptors since February 14, 2017. From then till Sunday, Toronto had won the last 12 games between the Eastern Conference foes.