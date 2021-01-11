Tuesday’s Bulls-Celtics game has been postponed

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: Head coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls encourages his team before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on December 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In the first month of the 2020-2021 NBA season, a number of games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues on teams.

While they’ve had positive tests and players out for contact tracing, they hadn’t lost a game in the first three weeks of their season. But that changed on Monday morning.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/oFpqVbKQ0P — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2021

The NBA announced that the team’s game with the Celtics along with the Pelicans-Mavericks contest that were scheduled for Tuesday at the United Center have been postponed “in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.” This is the first time this has happened for the team this season and comes less than 24 hours after Boston had their scheduled game with the Heat on Sunday postponed.

Before that contest, the Celtics had just eight players available due to league health protocols and other injuries.

Early in the season the Bulls dealt with their own COVID-19 issues, with Chandler Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky testing positive for the virus. Lauri Markkanen and Ryan Arcidiacono were held out due to contact tracing and haven’t played since the beginning of the new year.