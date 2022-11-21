Join us for a full cooking segment where we have some specials chefs carved a turkey, made desserts and sides.

Recipe for vegan coconut creme pie:

Ingredients

● 1 pie crust

● 1 can full fat coconut milk

● 2/3 cups vegan sugar

● 1/4 cup cornstarch (can sub with arrowroot powder)

● 1/4 tsp salt ● 1 tsp vanilla ● 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

● 1/4 cup unsalted vegan butter ● coconut whipped topping (recipe below) Instructions

1. For the pie crust – you can either use a store bought crust or blind bake a pie crust. Use our vegan pie crust recipe and make as directed before adding filling. When the crust is in the pie dish, add pie weight or line with parchment paper and top with 2 cups of dried beans. Bake the crust until golden brown. Remove and chill overnight.

2. In saucepan, add coconut milk, sugar, and salt over medium heat. Bring to boil for 2 mins then reduce to med low.

3. In a small bowl, add the cornstarch and 1/2 a cup of the warmed coconut milk mixture. Whisk together.

4. Slowly whisk in.

5. Let thicken then remove and add in the shredded coconut, butter, vanilla and coconut extract 6. Pour warm filling in cooled crust.

7. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. (want it to touch the surface of mixture to prevent skin from forming) –

8. Refrigerate for3 hours or overnight until chilled and thick.

9. Make and put coconut whipped cream on top after chilled.

10. Add some toasted coconut on top if desired.

11. *To make toasted coconut – bake a cup of coconut at 300 for 6-8 mins or until lightly browned. Ingredients

● 1 can full fat coconut milk

● 1 tbsp vegan cane sugar

● 2 tsp vanilla extract Instructions

1. Place coconut milk can in fridge for at least 6 hours (overnight preferred)

2. 10 minutes before making, place bowl in freezer to chill. Not necessary, but chilling beaters would also be beneficial.

3. Carefully remove can from the fridge, making sure you do not tilt or shake the can. Open the lid.

4. Gently scoop out the solid coconut cream from the top of the can. Save the coconut water at the bottom for another use.*

5. Add the sweetener of your choice and the vanilla to the bowl.

6. Beat until stiffened. About 5 minutes.

7. Serve or store in fridge for up to 1 week.