At least 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman at large

ARLINGTON, Texas — At least four people were injured in a shooting at a Texas high school as police continue to search for the gunman.

Timberview High School in Arlington went into lockdown Wednesday after reports of an active shooter situation.

Around 11:30 a.m. police said at least four people were wounded and that the gunman was still at large. Three of those who were injured were students, one was an adult, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said they are searching for a suspect — an 18-year-old student identified as Timothy Simpkins who was involved in a fight at the school. The alleged fight was captured on cellphone video and officials said they are reviewing it.

Police shared the suspect’s photo on Twitter and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

Students and staff were locked in classrooms or offices after reports of the incident. No visitors were being allowed inside the building, according to the Mansfield Independent School District.

The high school is about 20 minutes away from downtown Dallas. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” of the school.

The district is setting up a parent reunification point at 1100 W. Debbie. Authorities asked the media to gather outside the Timberview High School softball field. Mansfield ISD police, Arlington police and other law enforcement agencies are responding to the high school.

