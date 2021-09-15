Tentative deal reached in Hastert civil trial

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — A tentative deal has been reached in the civil trial of former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert.

A man accused Hastert of child sexual abuse then sued him for refusing to pay $1.8 million in exchange for his silence

The man said Hastert sexually abused him when he was a student athlete and Hastert was a wrestling coach at a high school in Yorkville, Illinois, in the 1970s.

Hastert has denied having any sexual contact with his accuser, saying he was treating him for a groin injury.

A settlement was reached in court Wednesday. Details of the settlement will remain confidential.

Jury selection was scheduled to start Sept. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

