Tentative deal reached in Hastert civil trial

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — A tentative deal has been reached in the civil trial of former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert.
A man accused Hastert of child sexual abuse then sued him for refusing to pay $1.8 million in exchange for his silence
The man said Hastert sexually abused him when he was a student athlete and Hastert was a wrestling coach at a high school in Yorkville, Illinois, in the 1970s.
Hastert has denied having any sexual contact with his accuser, saying he was treating him for a groin injury.
A settlement was reached in court Wednesday. Details of the settlement will remain confidential.
Jury selection was scheduled to start Sept. 20.
