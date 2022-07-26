CHICAGO — A deal may be in the works to end a worker strike that has been holding up Chicago area construction projects for weeks.

Several members of Local 150 are waiting for an in-person vote scheduled to happen at noon Tuesday. If a tentative agreement is approved, it would end a seven-week strike.

The strike began on June 7 when about 300 heavy equipment operators, who are members of Local 150 and who work in Chicago area quarries went on strike claiming unfair labor practices against three companies that produce construction material.

The strike impacted the supply of asphalt and concrete which then slowed down or even put several area projects on hold.

Tuesday is not the first time members would have voted on an agreement to potentially end the strike.

On Sunday, members voted down a deal which union representatives say wasn’t meeting the demands of the members.

In a joint statement Monday, in response to the vote, the companies in question expressed their disappointment with Sunday’s results, but said they were committed to servicing their customers and limiting disruptions to infrastructure projects to the best of their ability.

If this agreement is approved by the vote, a union spokesperson says every member working under this agreement would see a 16-point 1% salary increase for the next three years.

A union spokesperson said there will be additional increases to members who are miners working underground, skilled heavy equipment mechanics, and people who work second and third shift.