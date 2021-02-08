Tennessee man arrested for cold case 1992 murders of Gary 4-year-old, mother

GARY, Ind. — The FBI has arrested a 57-year-old Tennessee man accused of murdering a 4-year-old Gary girl and her 21-year-old mother in 1992.

Victor Lofton, 57, of Humboldt, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of murder last week for the deaths of DenNisha Howard, 4, and her mother Felicia Howard, 21.

On July 15, 1992, the Howards were found shot to death inside their second floor apartment in the 3800 block of Washington Street.

He was taken into custody Friday in Jackson, Tennessee and is currently awaiting extradition back to Lake County.

The charges against Lofton are the culmination of work by the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) who began re-investigating the case in February 2019.

This is the 9th cold case GRIT has solved since 2018. GRIT investigators are asking anyone with information on a cold case to call 219-942-4899.