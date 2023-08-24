CHICAGO — Chicagoans may be able to place a bet at its first casino just after Labor Day.

Before any money is laid on the table or fed into slot machines, Bally’s must pass a practice gaming session.

Gaming regulators will inspect the casino and its operations on Sept. 5 with the practice gaming sessions happening over the next two days.

Beth Kaufman, with the Illinois Gaming Board, is hoping to have the casino at Medinah Temple ready this month. They are hoping to have about 750 slot machines and 50 table games.

The sign went up last month and the temporary casino is expected to bring in about $55 million a year.

The $1.7 million permanent casino will be built in River West at the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center site that Nexstar previously owned and currently owns WGN-TV.

The permanent casino is expected to bring the city about $200 million a year in tax revenue once it is up and running — money that is earmarked to help fun police and fire pension funds.

This was all made possible when Gov. Pritzker signed a bill to expands gaming in 2019.

The permanent casino in River West is projected to be up and running in about three years.