Tempers flare in Jussie Smollett case hearing

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 14: Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Leighton Criminal Courthouse after his court appearance on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Tempers flared at a hearing in the Jussie Smollett case Tuesday.

The presiding judge tried to set an evidentiary hearing date about possible contact between Smollett’s attorney and the Osundario brothers, who were allegedly paid by the actor to stage a fake hate crime against him in 2019.

Defense attorneys were offended by the topic and said they couldn’t possibly be prepared for the hearing.

After some tense back and forth and some shouting, the judge shut the hearing down.

A new meeting with the attorneys is set for Monday.

