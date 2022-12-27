Temps finally above freezing

With a second straight day of sun mixed with clouds and strengthening winds out of the southwest, temps are expected to surge into the 30s – topping out in the lower 40s by mid-afternoon Wednesday. When temps climb above the 32 degree mark around 11 AM, it will be the first time Chicago has recorded a temp of 32 degrees or warmer since a little after noon last Thursday, December 22.

Thursday’s forecast

At levels 2,000 to 5,000 feet above the ground a strong 40-60 mph low level jet will deliver very warm air aloft over our area, creating an inversion or in other words an increase in temps with height. This inversion will trap moisture at ground level creating clouds, drizzle and fog Thursday night into Friday.

Strong Plains warming a sign of things to come forChicago Wednesday and Thursday

How much warmer than the same period Monday?

Plains warming reaches Chicago Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday’s predicted mid-afternoon temperatures

More snow in Buffalo

Remarkable snowfall tallies continue to pile up in Buffalo, N.Y.

5th straight day of snow Tuesday pushes seasonal total above 100″—more than 8 feet. The total exceeds what typically falls during an entire snow season.