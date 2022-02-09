Teen’s mental health in the pandemic: How parents can help

The pandemic is taking a huge toll on mental health in all ages but experts are seeing a growing issue among teens and kids.

As their normal support systems and activities have been disrupted, the stress and isolation is taking a toll.

Karin Peterson is the director of Clinical Operation at Youth and Family Counseling in Libertyville.

More information at https://www.counselingforall.org/

She joined the WGN Evening News to talk about the problem and share some ways parents can help their kids.

Keep up with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Sign up for the WGN Coronavirus Newsletter and have headlines delivered directly to your inbox.