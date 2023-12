CHICAGO — Two teens were injured after a shooting in Garfield Park Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were standing outside near the 4400 block of West Monroe Street around 10:55 a.m. when a white vehicle approached, and shots were fired.

According to police, both teens sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and are listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

There were no other injuries reported and detectives are speaking to a person of interest.