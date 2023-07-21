CHICAGO — The teenager hit by a jeep Monday in Hinsdale has died. Several others were hurt when the jeep then crashed into a sandwich shop.

The 14-year-old boy had just graduated from eighth grade at Saint Issacs’s School where he was very well-known and loved.

Some people are leaving flowers and candles in a small memorial to the boy outside the sub shop that is still boarded up from Monday’s crash.

Father Burke Masters said hundreds of people have came out over the past few days to pray and show support to the family.

The boy was one of several people hurt Monday. A driver came out of the car wash across the street apparently losing control and crashing into the sandwich shop.

The family of the boy released a statement:

“We are devastated and will forever have a large hole in our hearts. He was a gentle soul who was always both humble and kind. Full of joy, he was the most loving child and was a friend to everyone he met.”

Three other people were also hit and are recovering from their injuries. According to social media, the teen was getting ready to join his three siblings at Bennet Academy this upcoming school year.

The Fuller family who owns the car was told WGN in a statement:

“The entire family is deeply saddened and shaken by this loss. We will continue to hold his family who has suffered an unimaginable tragedy in our hearts and prayers,”

It is unknown if the driver of the keep will face any charges.