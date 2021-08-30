Teen killed in collision with train in southern Illinois

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving was hit by a train in southern Illinois, according to authorities.

Police said her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing around 5:30 on Friday in Randolph County’s Prairie Du Rocher, which is roughly 50 miles from St. Louis.

The crossing gates were down and the lights were activated. The driver yielded to a northbound train but drove around the crossing gates and was hit by a southbound train on another set of tracks.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not released.