Teen killed in collision with train in southern Illinois

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nexstar stock photo

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving was hit by a train in southern Illinois, according to authorities.

Police said her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing around 5:30 on Friday in Randolph County’s Prairie Du Rocher, which is roughly 50 miles from St. Louis.

The crossing gates were down and the lights were activated. The driver yielded to a northbound train but drove around the crossing gates and was hit by a southbound train on another set of tracks.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News