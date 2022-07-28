OAK LAWN, Ill. — A teen was hospitalized after video shows him being beaten by police in Oak Lawn.

The incident, which was recorded by a woman passing by, started with a traffic stop at 95th Street and McVicker Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a teen got out of the car and fled down the street.

He was taken down by officers who threw several punches at the teen who was later identified as 17-year-old Hadi Abultelh. The woman who took the video, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she saw the teen run and started recording. She says she was shocked to see what happened.

Two officers are seen on video holding down the boy and punching him in the face. A third cop then appears.

A woman is heard on the video saying, “Why are they beating him like this? It’s a little boy.”

**WARNING: The video may be disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

At one point, the woman recording gets out of her vehicle to continue filming.

“This is a little kid,” the woman is heard saying. “I don’t know what the [expletive] happened.”

The woman said officers grabbed the teen and tackled him to the ground. Once they tackled him, one officer started kicking him and then the other grabbed his hair and started punching him in the face.

Oak Lawn police said after a brief chase, the teen was refusing to listen to verbal commands which led to the physical confrontation with the two officers. Police said the teen was armed with an unlawful semi-automatic handgun during the incident.

Abultelh’s family shared photos of what he looked like before the incident and what he looked like after he was beat. His mother said her son has internal bleeding, a broken nose and a fractured back. He’s been in and out of consciousness at Christ Medical Center.

She said her son did have a firearm in his bag but it was not on him at the time of the incident — she said the gun was in his car.

One of the officers was transported to a local hospital. Oak Lawn police said the incident is under investigation.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR Chicago) are now demanding that police release bodycam footage from all officers involved.

“Regardless of the alleged infraction that led to the arrest, the video clearly shows a restrained teenager in submission, not resisting, being brutally beaten by three officers without justification,” Ahmed Rehab, executive director of CAIR-Chicago, said.

Rehab said this is an issue being seen again and again.