CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted last week in a North Side porta-potty and the suspect faked being the victim’s father to avoid suspicion after, police said.

Police believe the sexual assault happened on July 19 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in Green Briar Park, located in the 26000 block of West Peterson Avenue.

The girl was pulled into the porta-potty by a 38-year-old Latino man wearing purple Crocs, a white shirt and shorts.

Police said the man in attempt to avoid suspicion portrayed himself as the victim’s father. The girl was eventually able to escape the man, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.