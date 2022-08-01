WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 14-year-old died and two other family members were injured Sunday night following a hit-and-run in Waukegan.

At around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue on the report of a hit-and-run.

Investigators believe a 2011 Dodge Challenger, driven by Jhonatan Castaneda-Lopez, 31, of Waukegan, was traveling eastbound on Crescent Avenue.

At the same time, police said a family of three, consisting of a boy and girl both 14, and a man in his 40s, were walking with their bicycles on Crescent Avenue.

They were all struck and Castaneda-Lopez allegedly fled the scene.

The 14-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries, police said. The man and boy were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and were later released.

Castaneda-Lopez was arrested in the 2400 block of Dakota Road as officers were investigating the alleged hit-and-run.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and no valid driver’s license. Castaneda-Lopez is facing a $1 million bond and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 8.