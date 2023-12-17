CHICAGO — A teen found dead in a burning car in Bridgeport was shot to death, police said.

Investigators said the 15-year-old was shot and killed at another location before his body was discovered in the trunk of a burning car near 37th and Carnell Street Friday morning.

Police said the burned vehicle was stolen from suburban Lansing, Illinois.

The victim’s name has not been released but crisis responder Andrew Holmes said he was a freshman at Menta Academy Chicago West.

“I met with his mother. They are heartbroken, they don’t understand how he winded up in this alley, he is not from around here,” Holmes said.

Lisset Guillen from Case Files Chicago said she urges parents with kids at Menta Academy to ask them if they know anything about the incident.

“We need information to help detectives bring this case to justice,” Guillen said.

Community activists are offering $1,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the teen’s killer.