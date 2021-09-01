Teen charged in high-speed crash that killed 2 Bartlett high schoolers

BARTLETT, Ill. — A teenager faces reckless homicide charges following a deadly crash that killed two other teenagers from Bartlett High School.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 3, the teenager was driving his mother’s car with three friends and allegedly speeding at more than 100 miles per hour when he drove off the road at Newport and Devon and hit a utility pole.

Alex Czerwik, 16, was in the front passenger seat and was killed.

Cameron Kelty, also 16, died a few days later.

The teenage driver has been charged as a juvenile. He is due in court on Sept. 30.