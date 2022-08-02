OAK LAWN, Ill. — The teenager who was violently arrested in Oak Lawn last week was released to his parents after a court appearance Tuesday.

The arrest was captured on camera and sparked protests and rallies outside the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in a show of support for 17-year-old Hadi Abuatellah.

On Tuesday, the teen appeared in front of a judge and the state asked for three weeks to decide on potential charges. Abuatellah was asked to come back with his parents on Aug. 25.

Abuatellah was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony resisting arrest, two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.

The charges came Monday after Abuatellah was discharged from Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The teen was arrested after a short police chase in Oak Lawn on July 27. In a video recorded by a witness, officers are captured repeatedly punching the teen.

Police say the teen ran from a traffic stop, did not follow orders and kept reaching for a bag. According to authorities, officers found a gun inside the bag.

The teen’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against Oak Lawn Police for excessive force and for violation of his constitutional rights based on race. Abuatellah’s family says he suffered bleeding on the brain, broken pelvis and nose — among other injuries.

Oak Lawn police say they are cooperating with state police during its investigation.