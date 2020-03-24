Teen arrested for hit-and-run that killed Zion grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZION, Ill. — A teenager was arrested Saturday for a hit-and-run that killed a 63-year-old grandmother in Zion.

Kevin Lancaster, 17, of Zion was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and reckless homicide.

Just after 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, police responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 2200 block of Elisha Avenue.

Police said a woman, later identified as Nancy Ezell, 63, from Zion, was struck and dragged by an older model gray four-door sedan. The vehicle had a partial license plate number of AEZ.

Police said a man and woman were spotted inside the vehicle. It was later found abandoned.

Family told WGN the suspects were having sex inside the vehicle parked in Ezell's driveway. When she went to get their license plate, family said the driver put the vehicle in reverse and drove over Ezell, dragging her.

Ezell was transported via medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Lancaster’s bond was set at $500,000.

To donate to Ezell's medical expenses, click here.