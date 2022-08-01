OAK LAWN, Ill. — A teen hospitalized after video showed him being beaten by police in Oak Lawn now faces two felony charges after being arrested upon release.

The juvenile offender, identified by family members as 17-year-old Hadi Abuatellah, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony resisting arrest, two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.

The charges came on the day Abuatellah was discharged from Advocate Christ Medical Center. According to police, he was taken into police custody and transported to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center for a detention hearing.

Police said that they would not offer any further comment at this time, citing an ongoing investigation.

**WARNING: The video may be disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

The arrest stems from a July 27 incident following a traffic stop at 95th Street and McVicker Avenue. Oak Lawn Police say they pulled a car over with the teenage boy inside because officers smelled burnt cannabis and the car didn’t have a front registration. After they searched the driver, Abuatellah ran off, with officers immediately following.

A woman was passing by and recorded video that showed officers throwing several punches as they physically restrained the 17-year-old boy.

A woman is heard on the video saying, “Why are they beating him like this? It’s a little boy.”

According to the woman, officers grabbed the teen and tackled him to the ground. Once they attacked him, one officer started kicking the boy and then the other officer grabbed his hair and started punching him in the face.

In response, police said the teen refused to listen to verbal commands, leading to a physical confrontation. Law enforcement also stated that they believed the teen had a handgun.

Dashcam video of the incident does show one officer reaching into a black bag and pulling out a gun after the teen is apprehended.

Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio defended the officer’s actions amid calls for their immediate termination from family members and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR Chicago).

“What concerns me is a 16-year-old running around with a gun,” the police chief said on July 28. “That’s what concerns me.”

Family members said Abuatellah suffered several broken bones. A press conference and vigil were set for Monday evening.

