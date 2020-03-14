Teen arrested after 15-year-old Aurora girl shot, killed last year

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police have arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Jasmine Noble in November.

On Wednesday, Rockford police took the 17-year-old male into custody.

On Nov. 24, 15-year-old Jasmine Noble was shot and killed inside a home in the 400 block of Florida Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members say the teen went to a party and never came home. Neighbors who live near the house where Noble was found said it sounded like there was a party there, with dozens of people in and out.

Her family says she was left for dead on the couch. Noble was a student at the East Aurora Extension Campus.

The 17-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s not being identified as this time because he’s a minor.