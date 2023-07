CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was injured after a shooting that took place in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to police, the girl self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the right arm.

She is in fair condition. She relayed to officers that she was shot by an unidentified individual travelling in a vehicle.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.