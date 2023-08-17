PALATINE, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Unincorporated Palatine early Thursday morning.

Palatine police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay around 5:19 a.m. and found several shell casings but no injured individuals.

A few minutes later officers responded to the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive and found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was transported to a hopsital in critical condition.

There was no additional information provided and the incident is still under investigation.

If any information is recovered on the incident, call Palatine police at 847-359-9000.