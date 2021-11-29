Teacher of the Month: South suburban Spanish teacher is all about support

CHICAGO — WGN’s November Teacher of the Month is a south suburban teacher who is all about support.

Her students said Ms. Lisa Baker’s Spanish class is relatable and fun. She teaches Spanish I and Spanish III at Thornton Township High School in Harvey.

“I just try to make it fun for them. Spanish tends to be fun for them because it’s something new,” Baker said. “The students are opening up other parts of the brain they never opened before and they do better in their other subjects.”

Baker said teaching has always been in her blood and has been in the classroom for more than 30 years.

I always loved her class she always made it fun,” senior Jayera Griffin said. “She always made it in a way that we could actually learn not just hit remember it so we can spit it out on a paper.”

Griffin sponsored Baker for Teacher of the Month. Award sponsor Ankin Law presented her with a $1,000 check for the school in honor of the impact she’s making on students.

Ms. Baker said she wants them to walk away from her class proud of the work they have done and feeling fully supported.