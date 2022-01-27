Suburban high school teachers pulls best from students in the classroom, badminton court

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Heather Schild wears many hats at her school and wants to be a stabilizing force for students.

She is WGN News’ Teacher of the Month for January 2022.

At Naperville North High School, Mrs. Schild oversees peer tutoring and support opportunities. She spends part of the day teaching students who are learning English and also coaches varsity badminton.

Schild has been at the school for 16 years. When she was in high school, Schild knew exactly what she wanted to do.

“I was a super nerd in high school. I knew I wanted to be a high school English teacher since I was a freshman or sophomore and I would ask for extra handouts so I could keep one in my folder for when I was a teacher,” Schild said.

She still has some of those materials in her basement, but her lessons go beyond academics.

I don’t know anyone will remember what a gerund is or a dangling modifier or you know anything like that,” Schild said. “But I do know they will probably remember how I treated them and the culture and community we established by working together and how we value each person that’s in the room with us whether its for a sport or in a classroom.”

Shannon Xu, a junior at Naperville North, nominated Schild for Teacher of the Month.

“I come up and see her everyday she makes me laugh and I just love her so much,” she said.

They first met through badminton, but Xu said Mrs. Schild’s endless support, feedback and mentorship has helped her build confidence. For the first time, she was a straight A student last semester.

Award sponsor Ankin Law presented Schild with a $1,000 check for the school.