OAK LAWN, Ill. — WGN’s November Teacher of the Month is a high school English teacher in the southwest suburbs.

Students say Mrs. Shatha Odeh is fun and relatable and she’s building genuine bonds in the classroom.

At Oak Lawn Community High School, Mrs. Shatha Odeh has been teaching English for more than 20 years.

One of her own teachers planted the seed.

“Her name is Katy Cunningham. She’s at Reavis High School and she’s still there,” she said. “And I wanted to be just like her — touch students, connect with students, make them want to learn. And I thought it was such a beautiful art – the art of teaching.”

Odeh says the art of teaching branches out well beyond the subject matter to delivery and relationship building.

“As educators we have to find ways to keep their attention and keep them interested,” she said.

It’s why she taps into TikTok, sharing unpublished videos with reviews and reminders for students.

Senior Ava Johnson was in Odeh’s class, last school year, a space where she felt she could truly be herself.

“As a student who is not a huge fan of English she made me enjoy it, understand it and like it,” Ava said.

“I am thrilled if they know how to apply literary devices, I am over the moon if they know parts of speech,” Odeh said. “But I’m most proud of students leaving being more kind, empathetic to people in their lives, people around the world.”

A few years ago – she helped to launched the Spartan Sisterhood and they host an all-girl homecoming dance that grows bigger every year.

“We have a large Muslim population here at our school and those girls wanted a space where they could be themselves, they could remove hijab and just have fun,” Odeh said. “All walks of life want to come and it has been the highlight of the last three years. It’s so much fun.”

In 2021, the state board of education named Odeh one of Illinois’ best teachers.

“I really am only as good as a teacher I am because of my colleagues and I mean that,” she said.

Ava was the one who nominated Odeh for Teacher of the Month and she got to deliver the news.

It was the same day driving into work, Odeh said she was feeling overwhelmed. She’s the child of Palestinian refugees.

“It’s hard to separate who I am ethnically from what is going on in the world,” she said. “Of course I was born in the United States. I love this country but the last 40 days we’ve been mourning.”

She says she reminded herself why she loves teaching and why education is paramount.

“All educators, we see teaching like planting an olive tree. The person that’s planting an olive tree, they’re not planting for their benefit, it’s a labor of love. They nurture. They tend to the trees in hopes that future generations benefit from the fruit,” she said.