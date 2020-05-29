Students say Itasca music teacher inspires them

ITASCA, Ill. — Schools may be closed, but teachers march on, including band and choir director Bryen Travis. The accolades for the Itasca music teacher came in loud and clear.

So as WGN honors one final educator this school year, we do so virtually.

Instead of directing the Peacock Middle School choir from the stage, like most teachers, Bryen Travis is now conducting Zoom calls.

He does it all — music, choir and the school plays. Travis knows how to rock middle school.

“It’s thrilling it’s embarrassing I don’t look for the recognition I do it because I enjoy it I like to see the kids performing, whether it be creation in the video studio or singing on a stage or performing in a musical or working in the classroom … I get a thrill out of seeing that happen I always have,” Travis said.

WGN received not just one, but multiple nominations for Travis. His students said he simply inspires them.

“He just inspires everyone he teaches, he first inspired me to get into video editing now my dream career is to produce for NBA or news channel,” John Adrean said.

Travis will receive $1,000 from award sponsor Ken Allen as part of the Teacher of the Month honor.