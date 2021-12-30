Students say Chicago Heights choral director hits all the right notes

WGN’s December Teacher of the Month is hitting all the right notes with her choir students.

Mrs. Diana Harrigan is the choral director at Bloom High School in Chicago Heights.

“I’m actually an alumni of Bloom High School,” she said. “It was essentially here in this building that I decided I wanted to dedicate my life to music education.”

Students say she may be strict about their vocals and their moves but she’s also making sure they know they belong.

“I want them to leave with a sense of community building relationships that last a long time,” she said. “Imparting in them the values of teamwork, leadership, taking on the responsibilities of learning their music, learning the choreography and just having a good time while doing so. And they’ve become a family.”

Award sponsor Ankin Law gave her with $1,000 check for the school.

Harrigan says the money will go towards choir uniforms.

“We definitely love to brighten up and sparkle more so we can let our light shine,” she said.