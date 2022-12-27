SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — WGN’s December Teacher of the Month is a STEM teacher in Schaumburg who helps teaches her students new ways of understanding how they live their everyday lives.

Ms. Charley Shroyer used problem solving, teamwork and critical thinking to expand the horizons of the students’ abilities and create a holiday paper circuit project.

“We’re trying to make a circuit to make our picture illuminate,” Shroyer said.

Shroyer is in her 14th year at Frost Junior High School and has always appreciated the open-mindedness of middle schoolers to try new things.

“They’re willing to cut apart paper and color but they’re also willing to learn about higher topics. That’s what I like about this age group they’re willing to be vulnerable and watching them experience new things is exciting,” Shroyer said.

The eighth graders in her class have been so impressed by Ms. Shroyer’s classes.

“I just feel like Ms. Shroyer is such a good teacher. She helps push you towards what you need to do. She doesn’t just give you the answers, she helps you work towards the answers,” Noah Vega said.

Her students joined forces writing nominations to honor her for ‘Teacher of the Month.’

Jodi Eisenstadt from Award Sponsor Ankin Law did the honors, handing over $1,000 to the school.

“I thank them it means more than they’ll ever know that they nominated me for this,” Shroyer said.

Ms. Shroyer says she wants all her students to feel seen and cared for.

“Knowing that I’ve made a difference in even just a couple of their lives is why I continue to teach every day and so it’s an honor but it’s just what I do. I show up because I love to make a difference in their life.”

She helps them decode lessons they can carry throughout high school and beyond.

If you want to shine a light on a truly inspiring teacher, just head to our website to submit a nomination for teacher of the month.