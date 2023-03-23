CHICAGO — High expectations, love and positivity all add up to success for Jacqueline Dooley, a Chicago math teacher.

Dooley, an 8th-grade math teacher, is March’s Teacher of the Month. She said her job brings her joy and she said her assignment is supporting her students.

She has been teaching for 17 years and spent the past three years at Perspectives Middle Academy in Chatham.

She is also a pastor and is guided by faith. She said she loves to see her students grow.

Several of her students nominated her teacher of the month.

Award sponsor Howard Ankin visited the school to present a $1,000 check.