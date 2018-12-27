Skip to content
Elgin teacher a firm believer that fun fosters learning
Video
Civics teacher steps back to let students' voices shine
Video
Plenty of books help this teacher connect with students, spark their curiosity
Video
More with Mrs. Kennedy and Teacher of the Month award sponsor Ken Allen
Video
Veteran NW Indiana teacher keeps up breast cancer fight with students’ support
Video
More Teacher of the Month Headlines
Rock star dreams lead man to teach band at suburban middle school
Video
More with Mr. Bachman and Teacher of the Month award sponsor Ken Allen
Video
Teacher’s unique approach to history helps students make sense of the present
Video
WGN’s June Teacher of the Month encourages students through graduation and beyond
Video
Kindergarten teachers focuses on students’ academics and emotions
Video
Students thrive in the community with help from special education teacher
Video
Robots, circuits and lessons to make lives better all part of Southwest Side teacher’s curriculum
Video
Suburban teacher offers support to students in all aspects of life
Video
As students shine on stage, Chicago teacher is real star of the show
Video
1st year junior high teacher already wowing students