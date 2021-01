CHICAGO — More stores, including Target and Costco, are dropping a popular brand of coconut milk over allegations the company uses monkeys as forced labor.

According to PETA, the supplier of Chaokoh coconut milk exploits monkeys by chaining then and making them pick coconuts.

Target has joined Costco and other big chains in no longer selling the product.

The company that manufactures Chaokoh said it has no use for monkeys.