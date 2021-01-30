SWAT team called to John Hancock Center for reported gunshot; gunman not found

CHICAGO — A SWAT team was called to the John Hancock Center Friday evening for a report of a gunshot.

The SWAT team responded to the building at 175 East Delaware Place around 8:15 p.m. after it was reported that a gunshot was heard by witnesses inside. A bullet fragment was found inside a neighboring apartment.

When officials made entry into the unit, the offender was no longer on scene. The incident ended just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.