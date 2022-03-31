CHICAGO — A SWAT team responded to the Pullman neighborhood after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Chicago police responded to a call of shots fired on the 900 block of East 104th Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers then tried to pull over a suspected vehicle.

One of the suspects in the car was taken into custody, while the other ran away.

That suspect then shot at police and officers returned fire before the suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

SWAT was called in and police said they were able to get the suspect out of the home and place him in custody.

One officer received minor cuts to his hand, but no officers were wounded gunfire.

No further information was provided.