EVANSTON, Ill. — More racist and antisemitic symbols were found at a school in Evanston just a few weeks after another racist incident in the district.



The superintendent says a staff member found antisemitic symbols in two bathrooms at Nichols Middle School. The administration immediately shut down both and police were called to investigate.

According to the superintendent, the staff members found swastikas and other hateful and racist language in the two bathrooms. In mid-May, three nooses were found hanging from a tree near Haven Middle School and Kingsley Elementary Schools in Evanston.

After that discovery, parents and students organized a protest. The Evanston police are investigating those racist acts as well. Protestors demanded transparency from the district and regular updates on the investigation.

WGN talked with some parents of middle schoolers on the day of the protest on May 23.

“We’ve had some parents out here but we could use a lot more than what we’ve had,” Shaunique Shelton, a parent at Haven Middle School, said. “The district and board members they can’t do it by themselves so we have to be on the front lines helping.”

The superintendent said these incidents have a long lasting effect on students staff and families and as a community he cannot allow this type of harm to continue without repercussions. The superintendent says the students deserve nothing less.

The superintendent told parents he is working with the districts mental health team to make sure they are available to students if they need support.