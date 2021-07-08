SUV crashes into Evanston family’s TV room

EVANSTON, Ill. – A close call for one family in Evanston Thursday night.

Authorities say the family had just left their home when an SUV plowed into their family room.

A hit-and-run crash caused the driver of the SUV to lose control and crash into the house, according to police.

It happened was at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Burnham place.

The homeowners say they were returning from a walk when they saw the crash scene.

“Thank God we weren’t home,” said Ali Tekdogan. “We would’ve been sitting right where the car is.”

Tekdogan said the accident could have been worse, adding that he is thankful “we weren’t sitting there.”

